Conference League: Trabzonspor, Ajax and Monaco secure victories

Stay up to date with the top news!

The next matches of Round 2 of the UEFA Conference League league phase have been played.

According to Report, Türkiye's Trabzonspor defeated Scotland's Hearts 2-0 despite being reduced to 10 men.

Portugal's Braga beat Belgium's Gent 2-0, while the Netherlands' Twente defeated Gibraltar's Lincoln 4-1.

The following results were recorded in the other matches of the day:

Kairat (Kazakhstan) vs Panathinaikos (Greece) – 1:5

Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) vs Copenhagen (Denmark) – 2:2

Pafos (Cyprus) vs Riga (Latvia) – 1:1

Getafe (Spain) vs Lugano (Switzerland) – 2:5

Trabzonspor (Türkiye) vs Hearts (Scotland) – 2:0

Jablonec (Czech Republic) vs Brighton (England) – 0:0

Nordsjaelland (Denmark) vs CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) – 2:2

Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) vs Universitatea Craiova (Romania) – 1:3

Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania) vs Brann (Norway) – 1:4

Iberia (Georgia) vs Mjallby (Sweden) – 1:1

Braga (Portugal) vs Gent (Belgium) – 2:0

Ajax (Netherlands) vs Atalanta (Italy) – 2:0

Monaco (France) vs Freiburg (Germany) – 3:0

Midtjylland (Denmark) vs Sint-Truiden (Belgium) – 0:1

Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) vs Twente (Netherlands) – 1:4

Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs KuPS (Finland) – 2:0

Aarhus (Denmark) vs Egnatia (Albania) – 1:1

Thun (Switzerland) vs Hajduk Split (Croatia) – 0:1