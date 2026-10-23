Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Conference League: Trabzonspor, Ajax and Monaco secure victories

    Football
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 08:17
    Conference League: Trabzonspor, Ajax and Monaco secure victories

    The next matches of Round 2 of the UEFA Conference League league phase have been played.

    According to Report, Türkiye's Trabzonspor defeated Scotland's Hearts 2-0 despite being reduced to 10 men.

    Portugal's Braga beat Belgium's Gent 2-0, while the Netherlands' Twente defeated Gibraltar's Lincoln 4-1.

    The following results were recorded in the other matches of the day:

    Kairat (Kazakhstan) vs Panathinaikos (Greece) – 1:5

    Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) vs Copenhagen (Denmark) – 2:2

    Pafos (Cyprus) vs Riga (Latvia) – 1:1

    Getafe (Spain) vs Lugano (Switzerland) – 2:5

    Trabzonspor (Türkiye) vs Hearts (Scotland) – 2:0

    Jablonec (Czech Republic) vs Brighton (England) – 0:0

    Nordsjaelland (Denmark) vs CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) – 2:2

    Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) vs Universitatea Craiova (Romania) – 1:3

    Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania) vs Brann (Norway) – 1:4

    Iberia (Georgia) vs Mjallby (Sweden) – 1:1

    Braga (Portugal) vs Gent (Belgium) – 2:0

    Ajax (Netherlands) vs Atalanta (Italy) – 2:0

    Monaco (France) vs Freiburg (Germany) – 3:0

    Midtjylland (Denmark) vs Sint-Truiden (Belgium) – 0:1

    Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) vs Twente (Netherlands) – 1:4

    Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs KuPS (Finland) – 2:0

    Aarhus (Denmark) vs Egnatia (Albania) – 1:1

    Thun (Switzerland) vs Hajduk Split (Croatia) – 0:1

    UEFA Conference League Football
    Konfrans Liqası: "Trabzonspor", "Ayaks" və "Monako" qələbə qazanıb
    В Лиге конференций УЕФА проведены матчи 2-го тура
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