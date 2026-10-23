Conference League: Trabzonspor, Ajax and Monaco secure victories
- 23 October, 2026
- 08:17
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The next matches of Round 2 of the UEFA Conference League league phase have been played.
According to Report, Türkiye's Trabzonspor defeated Scotland's Hearts 2-0 despite being reduced to 10 men.
Portugal's Braga beat Belgium's Gent 2-0, while the Netherlands' Twente defeated Gibraltar's Lincoln 4-1.
The following results were recorded in the other matches of the day:
Kairat (Kazakhstan) vs Panathinaikos (Greece) – 1:5
Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) vs Copenhagen (Denmark) – 2:2
Pafos (Cyprus) vs Riga (Latvia) – 1:1
Getafe (Spain) vs Lugano (Switzerland) – 2:5
Trabzonspor (Türkiye) vs Hearts (Scotland) – 2:0
Jablonec (Czech Republic) vs Brighton (England) – 0:0
Nordsjaelland (Denmark) vs CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) – 2:2
Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) vs Universitatea Craiova (Romania) – 1:3
Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania) vs Brann (Norway) – 1:4
Iberia (Georgia) vs Mjallby (Sweden) – 1:1
Braga (Portugal) vs Gent (Belgium) – 2:0
Ajax (Netherlands) vs Atalanta (Italy) – 2:0
Monaco (France) vs Freiburg (Germany) – 3:0
Midtjylland (Denmark) vs Sint-Truiden (Belgium) – 0:1
Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) vs Twente (Netherlands) – 1:4
Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs KuPS (Finland) – 2:0
Aarhus (Denmark) vs Egnatia (Albania) – 1:1
Thun (Switzerland) vs Hajduk Split (Croatia) – 0:1