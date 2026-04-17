Display production is planned for the Sumgait Industrial Park, Report informs.

An agreement was signed on Friday at the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council between Technopolis Khimgrad JSC and Next-T JSC, NexTouch Group, regarding the acquisition of Sumgait Industrial Park resident status.

The document was signed by Vladimir Krikushenko, General Director of Next-T JSC, NexTouch Group, and Airat Gizzatullin, General Director of Technopolis Khimgrad JSC.