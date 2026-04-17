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    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait

    Foreign policy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:57
    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait

    Display production is planned for the Sumgait Industrial Park, Report informs.

    An agreement was signed on Friday at the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council between Technopolis Khimgrad JSC and Next-T JSC, NexTouch Group, regarding the acquisition of Sumgait Industrial Park resident status.

    The document was signed by Vladimir Krikushenko, General Director of Next-T JSC, NexTouch Group, and Airat Gizzatullin, General Director of Technopolis Khimgrad JSC.

    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait
    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait
    Sumgait Industrial Park Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council
    Photo
    Sumqayıt Sənaye Parkında displey istehsalına başlanılacaq
    Photo
    Производство дисплеев наладят в промпарке в Сумгайыте

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