Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait
Foreign policy
- 17 April, 2026
- 12:57
Display production is planned for the Sumgait Industrial Park, Report informs.
An agreement was signed on Friday at the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council between Technopolis Khimgrad JSC and Next-T JSC, NexTouch Group, regarding the acquisition of Sumgait Industrial Park resident status.
The document was signed by Vladimir Krikushenko, General Director of Next-T JSC, NexTouch Group, and Airat Gizzatullin, General Director of Technopolis Khimgrad JSC.
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