A new strategic stage in the development of Azerbaijani tourism is the inclusion of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions in the tourism map, Fuad Naghiyev, head of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.

"Tourism is a complex economic system encompassing more than 20 sectors. Thus, tourism creates a powerful multiplier effect, affecting many areas of the economy. I would also like to note that every investment in tourism leads to the creation of new infrastructure and higher-quality services, which in turn strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a competitive tourism destination in the global market. I invite the Russian side to discover Azerbaijan's rich tourism potential and take advantage of investment opportunities in the tourism sector," Naghiyev emphasized.

The head of the agency expressed confidence that, through close cooperation between the government, business, and international partners, Azerbaijan will further strengthen its position both as a popular tourist destination and a reliable hub for attracting sustainable investment, he noted.