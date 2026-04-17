Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Bayraktar: Global crises strengthened Türkiye's economy

    Region
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:51
    Bayraktar: Global crises strengthened Türkiye's economy

    Global conflicts, including in the Middle East, also impact Türkiye's economy, but the country is adept at managing such crises, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at a panel session at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs.

    He noted that Türkiye has faced economic crises for many years, which has allowed it to develop resilience to such challenges.

    "Crises have built our resilience and reliability. Over the past 25 years, energy prices in Türkiye have fluctuated significantly, yet we have been able to strengthen the economy and achieve significant progress in the energy sector," he noted.

    The minister emphasized that joint projects with neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, played a significant role in this.

    Alparslan Bayraktar Antalya Diplomacy Forum Türkiye
    Alparslan Bayraktar: Mövcud müharibələr Türkiyədə də iqtisadi böhrana səbəb olub
    Байрактар: Глобальные кризисы укрепили экономику Турции

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