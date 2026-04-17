Ilham Aliyev invites Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 17 April, 2026
- 12:56
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev invited Ahmed al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, to visit Azerbaijan, Report informs.
President Ilham Aliyev voiced the invitation while meeting Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
The invitation was gratefully accepted.
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