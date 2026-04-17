Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev invites Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:56
    Ilham Aliyev invites Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev invited Ahmed al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, to visit Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev voiced the invitation while meeting Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

    The invitation was gratefully accepted.

    Ilham Aliyev Ahmed al-Sharaa
    İlham Əliyev Əhməd Əl Şaraanı Azərbaycana səfərə dəvət edib
    Ильхам Алиев пригласил Ахмеда аш-Шараа посетить Азербайджан

    Latest News

    13:09

    Kobakhidze: South Caucasus holds special importance amid global dev'ts

    Region
    13:05

    Kobakhidze: EU faces serious challenges for many years

    Region
    13:04

    Shahbazov calls for increased investment in oil & gas to secure market

    Energy
    12:57
    Photo

    Display production to be established at industrial park in Azerbaijan's Sumgait

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Ilham Aliyev invites Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:51

    Bayraktar: Global crises strengthened Türkiye's economy

    Region
    12:45

    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye has routes beyond Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    12:40
    Photo

    Zakir Hasanov reviews new military units in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Military
    12:39

    Fuad Naghiyev: Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur to become part of Azerbaijan's tourism map

    Tourism
    All News Feed