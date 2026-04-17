Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan, Türkiye may play key role in resolving regional crises

    Region
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:31
    Tokayev: Kazakhstan, Türkiye may play key role in resolving regional crises

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye may play an important role in resolving acute regional issues, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Report informs.

    "Türkiye holds a leading role in our region under the leadership of my brother, the distinguished leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I believe that Kazakhstan and Türkiye may play a significant role in resolving the most acute issues that unfortunately arise from time to time in our region," he said.

    Tokayev noted that he expects the President of Türkiye to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 14.

    He also emphasized that despite the complexity of modern international challenges, they require joint efforts and coordination among regional states.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Türkiye Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Tokayev: Qazaxıstan və Türkiyə kəskin regional məsələlərin həllində mühüm rol oynaya bilər
    Токаев: Казахстан и Турция могут сыграть важную роль в решении острых региональных вопросов

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