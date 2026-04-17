Tokayev: Kazakhstan, Türkiye may play key role in resolving regional crises

Kazakhstan and Türkiye may play an important role in resolving acute regional issues, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Report informs.

"Türkiye holds a leading role in our region under the leadership of my brother, the distinguished leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I believe that Kazakhstan and Türkiye may play a significant role in resolving the most acute issues that unfortunately arise from time to time in our region," he said.

Tokayev noted that he expects the President of Türkiye to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 14.

He also emphasized that despite the complexity of modern international challenges, they require joint efforts and coordination among regional states.