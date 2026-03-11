A high-level roundtable on "Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment" was held at the UN Headquarters within the framework of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), Report informs.

Jeyran Rahmatullayeva, the Head of Staff of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, spoke at the event about Azerbaijan's experiences in the areas of social policy, women's empowerment, and the promotion of family values in society.

Rahmatullayeva noted that one of the main directions of social policy is the empowerment of women, instilling family values in the younger generation, and promoting respect for the older generation. According to her, these principles are among the key priorities for building a healthy and sustainable society.

In conclusion, she emphasized that strengthening the role of women in society, supporting the institution of family, and promoting intergenerational solidarity are of great importance in ensuring social development and the well-being of society.