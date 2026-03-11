Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Maersk halts operations at Oman"s Port of Salalah after incident

    Other countries
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 22:06
    Maersk halts operations at Omans Port of Salalah after incident

    Shipping giant Maersk said it has suspended all operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman following an incident near the facility, according to a company statement on Wednesday, Report informs via Middle East Eye.

    The Danish shipping company said activities at the port have been paused "until further notice" due to an ongoing incident near the general cargo terminal.

    Earlier today, oil storage ​facilities were ‌struck in Oman's ​Salalah ​port.

    Maersk shipping companies
    "Maersk" şirkəti Omanda Salalah limanının fəaliyyətini dayandırıb
    Maersk приостановила работу порта Салала в Омане

