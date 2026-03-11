Maersk halts operations at Oman"s Port of Salalah after incident
- 11 March, 2026
- 22:06
Shipping giant Maersk said it has suspended all operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman following an incident near the facility, according to a company statement on Wednesday, Report informs via Middle East Eye.
The Danish shipping company said activities at the port have been paused "until further notice" due to an ongoing incident near the general cargo terminal.
Earlier today, oil storage facilities were struck in Oman's Salalah port.
