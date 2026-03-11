UN Secretary General to meet with Erdogan and Fidan in Ankara

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who is visiting Türkiye, will meet in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

As Report informs, this was stated by the Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric at a press conference.

"A number of high-level meetings are also planned as part of the visit. These meetings will discuss the partnership between the UN and Türkiye, as well as the situation in the region," Dujarric clarified.

According to him, the purpose of Guterres's visit to Türkiye is to demonstrate solidarity with the Turkish people during the month of Ramadan and to encourage the favorable conditions being created in the country for refugees.

He noted that Guterres was awarded the "Atatürk International Peace Prize." It will be presented to him in Ankara.

The spokesperson added that the UN Secretary-General will also attend an iftar dinner.