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    US keen to establish Autonomous Warfare Command by October 2027

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    • 22 October, 2026
    • 08:22
    US keen to establish Autonomous Warfare Command by October 2027

    The United States plans to establish a command responsible for the deployment of autonomous combat systems within its Armed Forces by October 1, 2027.

    According to Report, citing a Pentagon statement released on October 21, the new command will be created under the Agincourt project.

    "Agincourt has two objectives. The first is to establish the Autonomous Warfare Command (AUTOWARCOM) by October 1, 2027. The second is to continue the work of the Drone Portfolio Management Office (DRPM-UxS) while introducing a new procurement model that directly links developers of autonomous systems and robotics with frontline combat units," the statement said.

    The new command will be headed by a four-star general.

    The Pentagon emphasized that the project's goal is not to develop a single unmanned system, but to create a scalable system capable of adapting to changing conditions.

    The results of practical testing will play a crucial role in selecting promising developments. Competitions, military exercises and combat use will determine which systems will be further developed and deployed on a large scale, and which will be abandoned.

    Headquarters of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) United States of America
    ABŞ-də 2027-ci ilin oktyabrınadək muxtar döyüş sistemləri komandanlığı yaradılacaq
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