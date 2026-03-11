bp today presented a four volume encyclopedia of Azerbaijan's cinematography, which the company has proudly sponsored, Report informs.

Titled "The Cinema of Azerbaijan – A Concise Encyclopedia," the publication offers the most comprehensive encyclopedic overview to date of the development of cinema in Azerbaijan, covering the period from 1898 to 2025.

Authored by renowned film researcher Aydın Kazımzade, this scholarly work provides an in depth study of the history and evolution of national cinematography. Drawing on extensive archival research, the encyclopedia documents films, filmmakers, studios and the broader cultural environment that shaped the emergence and growth of cinema in Azerbaijan.

The research spans the filmography of all types of films produced from 1898 to 2025 at the Jafar Jabbarli "Azerbaijanfilm" studio, as well as at other studios, film companies and television channels. The volumes encompass full length and short feature films, television films, animated productions and the satirical "Mozalan" films created between 1898 and 2018.

While the first two volumes provide a full encyclopedic account of the history of Azerbaijan's cinema, the remaining volumes present an "Alphabetical Index of Feature and Animated Films" and an "Index of Film Directors."

The encyclopedia also includes rare photographs sourced from the personal archives of the author, early cinema professionals and other individuals who contributed to the development of the film industry over various periods. Additional materials come from the archive department of the Jafar Jabbarli "Azerbaijanfilm" Studio and the Azerbaijan State Film Fund.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian region, said:

"The history and evolution of Azerbaijan's cinema - from its very beginnings in 1898 to the present day - is a remarkable chapter in our cultural development. By documenting more than a century of cinematic creativity with such precision and dedication, esteemed Aydın Kazımzade has created a work of lasting value for our artistic and academic communities. bp is proud to have supported a project that preserves our cultural heritage and ensures that the legacy of Azerbaijan's filmmakers continues to inspire future generations."

Designed as an essential reference work, the encyclopedia is intended for cinema specialists, historians, researchers, educators and professionals working in television, culture and the arts, as well as for readers interested in the origins and century long development of Azerbaijani cinematography.

Reflecting bp's long standing commitment to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, this project forms part of a broader cultural heritage programme supported by bp. Alongside the earlier presented art book on Mirza Gadim Iravani and the newly presented Cinema Encyclopaedia, the project also includes three major research works on Azerbaijani carpets by Dr. Kubra Aliyeva.

The remaining books included in this art project will be publicly presented later this year.

The total value of the project - covering the development and publication of all eight books - is AZN 308,498 (approximately $181,470).