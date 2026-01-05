Turkish, UAE presidents discuss Gaza reconstruction

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Turkish Presidency posted on X, Report informs.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye supports the territorial integrity, unity, and solidarity of Yemen and Somalia, and is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

Both heads of state stressed their commitment to ending the tragedy in Gaza and underlined the urgent need to take steps toward the region's reconstruction.