Turkish, Russian and Iranian tripartite summit starts in Ankara

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Trilateral meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regarding the situation in Syria has commenced in Ankara.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Ghouta and Idlib regions of Syria, as well as normalization of situation in this country and relevant road map are discussed in that meeting.

Besides, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will inform Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani about preparation of Turkish Armed Forces for implementation of military operation in Tell-Rifaat and Membij.

After completion of the meeting, the parties will make statements to press.

Notably, the foundation of the trilateral format for discussion of situation in Syria was laid in Astana. Tripartite meeting of the presidents took place in Sochi for the first time.