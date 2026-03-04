Turkish, Iranian FMs hold phone call
- 04 March, 2026
- 16:34
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Report informs via TRT Haber.
During the call, Hakan Fidan conveyed Türkiye's reaction regarding a ballistic Iranian missile that breached the Turkish airspace, and subsequently neutralized.
He also drew attention to the regional tensions, stressing the importance of avoiding any steps that could lead to the spread of conflicts.
