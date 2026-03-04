Turkish, Iranian FMs hold phone call

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    During the call, Hakan Fidan conveyed Türkiye's reaction regarding a ballistic Iranian missile that breached the Turkish airspace, and subsequently neutralized.

    He also drew attention to the regional tensions, stressing the importance of avoiding any steps that could lead to the spread of conflicts.

