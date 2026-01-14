Turkish, Iranian FMs hold another phone call
Region
- 14 January, 2026
- 13:46
On January 14, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held another phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.
The ministers discussed the situation that has emerged in the region.
Within the past 24 hours, they have spoken twice by phone.
Latest News
14:48
Oil tanker seized by US spotted in Scotland's Moray FirthOther countries
14:43
Trump's son-in-law Kushner, envoy Witkoff plan to meet Putin in MoscowRegion
14:36
Reuters: Some personnel were advised to leave US military base in QatarOther countries
14:33
Israeli, Arab officials privately suggest US hold off on Iran strikesRegion
13:58
Photo
Aghdara city master plan completedDomestic policy
13:54
Iran's top judge signals fast trials for those detained during protestsRegion
13:46
Turkish, Iranian FMs hold another phone callRegion
13:32
Electricity production in Azerbaijan up by almost 1% in 2025Energy
13:30