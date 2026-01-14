Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 13:46
    Turkish, Iranian FMs hold another phone call

    On January 14, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held another phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.

    The ministers discussed the situation that has emerged in the region.

    Within the past 24 hours, they have spoken twice by phone.

