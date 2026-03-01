Iran bombs US bases in Gulf states and Iraqi Kurdistan
01 March, 2026
Iran's Air Force bombed US bases located in Persian Gulf countries and in Iraq's Kurdistan region, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.
It was reported that all US and Israeli military centers will remain targets of the Iranian Air Force.
