Turkish, Canadian FMs discuss Iran war
Region
- 17 March, 2026
- 19:57
Türkiye and Canada are concerned about the war initiated by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and the tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
As Report informs, this was voiced during a joint press conference of Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand.
"A threat to regional security has emerged, and this will not pass without affecting relations between countries in the region," Fidan stated, adding that the consequences of the war could disrupt the international order:
"Türkiye has been trying to establish dialogue between the parties since the first day of the war (February 28)."
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