Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Turkish, Canadian FMs discuss Iran war

    Region
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 19:57
    Turkish, Canadian FMs discuss Iran war

    Türkiye and Canada are concerned about the war initiated by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and the tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

    As Report informs, this was voiced during a joint press conference of Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand.

    "A threat to regional security has emerged, and this will not pass without affecting relations between countries in the region," Fidan stated, adding that the consequences of the war could disrupt the international order:

    "Türkiye has been trying to establish dialogue between the parties since the first day of the war (February 28)."

    Anita Anand Hakan Fidan US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Hakan Fidan: Yaxın Şərqdə müharibənin fəsadları beynəlxalq nizamı poza bilər
    Фидан: Последствия конфликта на Ближнем Востоке могут подорвать международный порядок

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