Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    SOCAR's 1Q26 results: Oil exports exceed 3.5M tons

    Energy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 13:49
    SOCAR's 1Q26 results: Oil exports exceed 3.5M tons

    Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has released the latest drilling, production, refining, and export figures for the first quarter of 2026.

    Report informs, citing the company's data, that approximately 13,000 meters of drilling operations were completed by the company in January–March of this year.

    At the fields that SOCAR operates independently or as the main shareholder, 1.67 million tons of oil and 1.85 billion cubic meters of gas were produced during the reporting period. Across the country as a whole, gas production increased by 0.4% to 12.64 billion cubic meters, while total oil production in Azerbaijan reached 6.63 million tons.

    During the reporting period, the volume of oil exported by SOCAR to foreign markets amounted to 3.52 million tons. This figure includes both the volumes of oil produced by the company itself and the production of international consortia.

    Natural gas consumption in Azerbaijan amounted to 4.76 billion cubic meters, while gas exports increased by 6.9% to 6.5 billion cubic meters.

    In the first quarter, SOCAR refined 1.45 million tons of oil and 636 million cubic meters of gas. The volume of oil refining increased by 3.7% compared to the same period last year. In addition, more than 394,000 tons of petroleum, petrochemical, and gas chemical products manufactured at the company's enterprises in Azerbaijan were exported to foreign markets.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Azerbaijani oil exports
    SOCAR I rübə dair qazma, hasilat, emal və ixrac göstəricilərini açıqlayıb
    SOCAR подвел итоги I квартала: экспорт нефти превысил 3,5 млн тонн

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed