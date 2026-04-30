Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan increases gold export revenues by 46%

    Industry
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 13:43
    Azerbaijan increases gold export revenues by 46%

    Azerbaijan exported gold worth $95.3 million in January-March 2026, which is 46.2% more compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the April issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    In the first quarter, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 11.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, amounting to $862 million.

    Gold exports Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
    Azərbaycan qızıl ixracından gəlirini 46 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта золота на 46%

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