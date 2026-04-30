AzerGold export revenue rises nearly 24% in three months

AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $51.8 million in January-March 2026, which is $9.9 million or 23.6% more than in the first three months of 2025, Report informs, citing the April issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In the first quarter, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 11.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $862 million.