Azeraluminium boosts export revenue by 8.3% in 1Q26

In January–March of the current year, Azeraluminium exported products worth $42.9 million, Report informs, citing the April Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.

According to the data, the indicator increased by $3.3 million, or by 8.3% compared to the same period last year.

It should be noted that in the first quarter, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 11.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $862 million.

Azeraluminium is one of the leading companies in the field of non-ferrous metallurgy, specializing in the processing of bauxite and alunite ore, production of alumina (aluminum oxide), primary aluminum and semi-finished products, including aluminum sheets, strips, painted sheets and plates, billets, ingots, and coils.

The products of Azeraluminium meet the requirements of European Union standards.