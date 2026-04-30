Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azeraluminium boosts export revenue by 8.3% in 1Q26

    Finance
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 13:48
    Azeraluminium boosts export revenue by 8.3% in 1Q26

    In January–March of the current year, Azeraluminium exported products worth $42.9 million, Report informs, citing the April Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.

    According to the data, the indicator increased by $3.3 million, or by 8.3% compared to the same period last year.

    It should be noted that in the first quarter, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 11.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $862 million.

    Azeraluminium is one of the leading companies in the field of non-ferrous metallurgy, specializing in the processing of bauxite and alunite ore, production of alumina (aluminum oxide), primary aluminum and semi-finished products, including aluminum sheets, strips, painted sheets and plates, billets, ingots, and coils.

    The products of Azeraluminium meet the requirements of European Union standards.

    Azeraluminium Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
    "Azəralüminium" ixrac gəlirlərini 8%-dən çox artırıb
    "Азералюминиум" в I квартале увеличил выручку от экспорта на 8,3%

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed