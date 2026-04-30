Azercosmos export revenue rises by nearly 3%

The Space Agency of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) exported satellite communication services worth $4.1 million in January-March 2026, Report informs, citing the April issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Compared to the same period last year, exports grew by 2.5%. Over three months, companies from 32 countries purchased services - 7 fewer than a year earlier.

The main export destinations were the United Kingdom ($1.1 million), Luxembourg ($809,100), Türkiye ($271,400), Pakistan ($261,100), and Sweden ($187,200).

The share of export revenue in the total income of Azercosmos decreased from 65% to 64%.

In March, Azercosmos exported satellite communication services worth $1.1 million, which is 15.4% less year-on-year.