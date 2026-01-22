Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with US

    22 January, 2026
    US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to negotiate and will engage in talks with the United States.

    According to Report, speaking at the ceremony for the signing of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos, he added that during the US military operation "Midnight Hammer" in June of last year, Iran's nuclear capabilities were destroyed.

    Tramp: İran ABŞ ilə danışıqlar aparmaq istəyir və aparacaq
    Трамп: Иран хочет и будет вести переговоры с США

