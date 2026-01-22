Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with US
Region
- 22 January, 2026
- 14:56
US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to negotiate and will engage in talks with the United States.
According to Report, speaking at the ceremony for the signing of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos, he added that during the US military operation "Midnight Hammer" in June of last year, Iran's nuclear capabilities were destroyed.
