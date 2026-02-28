Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, and the country's missile industry and navy will be destroyed, US President Donald Trump said, according to Report.

He noted that Iran is "the world's number one sponsor of terrorism and, very recently, it killed tens of thousands of its own citizens during protests."

"The policy of the United States, including my administration, has always been that this (...) regime will never be able to possess nuclear weapons. I repeat: they will never have nuclear weapons. That is why, during the operation in June last year, we destroyed the regime"s nuclear program in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan," he said.

President Trump also emphasized that the US will destroy their missile capabilities and naval fleet: "We will ensure that the terrorist structures they support can no longer destabilize the region, attack our forces, or use improvised explosive devices against military personnel and civilians."

The American leader noted that for 47 years the Iranian regime has chanted "Death to America" and waged an endless campaign of bloodshed and mass killings targeting the US, military forces, and innocent people in many countries.