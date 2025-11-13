Tehran urges UN to hold US accountable for 12-day war with Israel

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged the UN to hold the US accountable for the 12-day war with Israel, citing President Donald Trump's recent remarks as evidence of Washington's role in a letter to Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council, Report informs via Iran International.

"The United States is obliged to fully compensate Iran and Iranian citizens for the material and moral damages resulting from these violations," Araghchi wrote in a letter, official media said.

Araghchi called for an emergency session, independent investigation, ceasefire enforcement, sanctions, reparations, and General Assembly condemnation.

Trump said last week the US directed Israel's first strike on Iran during the June conflict.

"Israel attacked first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that." Trump said. "When Israel attacked Iran first, that was a great day for Israel because that attack did more damage than the rest of them put together."

Tehran first demanded US compensation in July over the war's damages, including strikes on nuclear sites-tying it to nuclear talks resumption. The US State Department dismissed it in August as "ridiculous," rejecting any liability.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian facilities in June after talks over Tehran's nuclear program collapsed. A ceasefire ended the 12-day conflict, but inspections of damaged sites remain suspended under Iranian law.