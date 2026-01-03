Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft seen in Venezuela's capital

At least seven explosions were heard in the early hours of Saturday morning as aircraft were seen flying low over Venezuela's capital, Report informs via The Independent.

People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets as smoke could be seen rising from the explosions in various areas of Caracas at around 2 a.m. (GMT-4).

It was not immediately clear what was behind the explosions.

"The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes in the distance," said Carmen Hidalgo, a 21-year-old office worker. "We felt like the air was hitting us."

The blasts come at a time when the US military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats across Central and South America. US President Donald Trump has threatened for months that he could start ordering strikes on targets on Venezuelan soil.

The Trump administration confirmed it was aware of the reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X, though the White House and Pentagon did not formally respond to requests for comment.