Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft seen in Venezuela's capital

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 11:51
    Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft seen in Venezuela's capital

    At least seven explosions were heard in the early hours of Saturday morning as aircraft were seen flying low over Venezuela's capital, Report informs via The Independent.

    People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets as smoke could be seen rising from the explosions in various areas of Caracas at around 2 a.m. (GMT-4).

    It was not immediately clear what was behind the explosions.

    "The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes in the distance," said Carmen Hidalgo, a 21-year-old office worker. "We felt like the air was hitting us."

    The blasts come at a time when the US military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats across Central and South America. US President Donald Trump has threatened for months that he could start ordering strikes on targets on Venezuelan soil.

    The Trump administration confirmed it was aware of the reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X, though the White House and Pentagon did not formally respond to requests for comment.

    Venezuela Caracas explosions
    Video
    Karakasda partlayışlar davam edir - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Video
    Взрывы в Каракасе продолжаются до сих пор - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    12:40

    US officials confirm airstrikes on Venezuela

    Other countries
    12:27

    Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice

    ICT
    12:11

    CBS News journalist: Trump orders strike on Venezuela

    Other countries
    12:06

    Venezuela declares state of emergency

    Other countries
    12:01

    Trump administration aware of reported explosions in Venezuelan capital

    Other countries
    11:55

    Colombian president calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    11:51

    Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft seen in Venezuela's capital

    Other countries
    11:39

    Trump blocks chipmaker merger, citing national security risk

    Other countries
    11:31

    Azerbaijan to host major international events in 2026 – LIST

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed