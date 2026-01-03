Trump administration aware of reported explosions in Venezuelan capital
Other countries
- 03 January, 2026
- 12:01
Trump administration officials are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early on Saturday morning, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X, Report informs via Reuters.
It was noted that the White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond for a comment.
Latest News
12:40
US officials confirm airstrikes on VenezuelaOther countries
12:27
Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health adviceICT
12:11
CBS News journalist: Trump orders strike on VenezuelaOther countries
12:06
Venezuela declares state of emergencyOther countries
12:01
Trump administration aware of reported explosions in Venezuelan capitalOther countries
11:55
Colombian president calls for emergency UN Security Council meetingOther countries
11:51
Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft seen in Venezuela's capitalOther countries
11:39
Trump blocks chipmaker merger, citing national security riskOther countries
11:31