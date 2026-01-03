Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Trump administration aware of reported explosions in Venezuelan capital

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 12:01
    Trump administration officials are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early on Saturday morning, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X, Report informs via Reuters.

    It was noted that the White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond for a comment.

