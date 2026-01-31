Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    31 January, 2026
    Paris FC set to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna

    Paris FC is set to complete the signing of Italy international centre-forward Ciro Immobile (35), according to Famous insider Fabrizio Romano, Report informs via Get French Football News.

    The promoted Ligue 1 side was scouring the market for a reliable and experienced striker to bolster their ranks.

    Paris FC failed in their approach to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Mathys Tel on loan, and they were also rejected by Angers' promising striker Sidiki Chérif, who is on the verge of signing for Fenerbahçe. Edin Dzeko and Neal Maupay were also considered.

    It appears that Paris FC has finally found its man in Immobile.

    Le Parisien adds that the Arnault-owned Ligue 1 side has reached an agreement with Bologna for the signing of the Euro 2020 winner with Italy.

    The 35-year-old journeyman is expected to sign a one-and-a-half-year deal with Les Parisiens, pending a medical which is set to take place this weekend. Paris FC hosts Roberto De Zerbi's Olympique de Marseille this Saturday.

    "Paris" klubu Çiro İmmobileni transfer etməyə yaxındır

