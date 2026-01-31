Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    Finance
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 15:41
    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    As of January 1, 2026, the deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks amounted to just over 41.726 billion manats (approximately $24.545 billion), Report informs with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to CBA, this figure is 3.6% less month-on-month and 3.6% more year-on-year (YoY).

    Some 50.4% of the deposit portfolio, or almost 21.033 billion manats (just over $12.372 billion), fell to non-financial organizations, marking a 6% YoY decline.

    During the year, deposits of the Azerbaijani population surged by 14.4%, exceeding 16.772 billion manats (just over $9.866 billion), while deposits of financial institutions grew by 27.5% to 3.921 billion manats (just over $2.3 billion).

    In the specified period, almost 23.190 billion manats (just over $13.641 billion; a 3.7% decline YoY) of total deposits were short-term, while over 18.536 billion manats (just over $10.9 billion; a 14.4% surge YoY) were long-term.

    bank deposits azerbaijani population Central Bank CBA
    Azərbaycanda əhalinin bank əmanətləri 14 %-dən çox artıb
    Банковские вклады населения Азербайджана в 2025 году увеличились на 14,4%

    Latest News

    18:04

    Iran signals readiness for energy co-op with US following sanctions removal

    Other countries
    17:57

    Paris FC set to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna

    Football
    17:46

    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Region
    17:25

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    Finance
    17:11

    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan boosts asphalt production by over 30%

    Industry
    16:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    Finance
    16:01

    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Football
    15:41

    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    Finance
    All News Feed