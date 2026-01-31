Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

As of January 1, 2026, the deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks amounted to just over 41.726 billion manats (approximately $24.545 billion), Report informs with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to CBA, this figure is 3.6% less month-on-month and 3.6% more year-on-year (YoY).

Some 50.4% of the deposit portfolio, or almost 21.033 billion manats (just over $12.372 billion), fell to non-financial organizations, marking a 6% YoY decline.

During the year, deposits of the Azerbaijani population surged by 14.4%, exceeding 16.772 billion manats (just over $9.866 billion), while deposits of financial institutions grew by 27.5% to 3.921 billion manats (just over $2.3 billion).

In the specified period, almost 23.190 billion manats (just over $13.641 billion; a 3.7% decline YoY) of total deposits were short-term, while over 18.536 billion manats (just over $10.9 billion; a 14.4% surge YoY) were long-term.