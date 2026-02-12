Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan shows strong interest in WUF13 session

    Domestic policy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 10:33
    Azerbaijan shows strong interest in WUF13 session

    The Azerbaijani government is demonstrating strong interest in the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anna Soave, Head of the UN-Habitat Country Office in Azerbaijan, said during a WUF13 training session for NGOs titled "The Role of Civil Society in Sustainable Urban Development," Report informs.

    The UN official noted that intensive preparations for WUF13 are currently underway in Baku, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a lasting impact from the event.

    "WUF13 must leave a mark in Azerbaijan. More important than the number of participants are strong partnerships and professional networking," Soave said.

    She also added that 90 proposals across various areas have already been received from Azerbaijani NGOs.

    "Globally, a total of 1,400 proposals have been submitted, and 350 of them will be selected. Alternative participation opportunities will be created for those not selected. They will be able to take part in roundtable discussions and exchange views," she noted.

    WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22 this year.

