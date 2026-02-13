Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Rubio to meet Zelenskyy in Munich

    Other countries
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 09:38
    Rubio to meet Zelenskyy in Munich

    The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, has said he will have a chance to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at this week's Munich Security Conference, Report informs via The Guardian.

    A year after the vice-president, JD Vance, stunned assembled dignitaries with a verbal assault on many of the US's closest allies in Europe, Rubio plans to take a less contentious but philosophically similar approach when he addresses the annual gathering on Saturday, US officials say.

    Before departing for Germany on Thursday evening, Rubio used reassuring words as he described Europe as important for Americans.

    "We're very tightly linked together with Europe," he told reporters. But he also made clear it wouldn't be business as usual, saying: "We live in a new era in geopolitics, and it's going to require all of us to reexamine what that looks like."

    The Pentagon's policy chief, Elbridge Colby, told European Nato defence ministers in Brussels that they needed to step up their combat capabilities and take the lead in protecting their continent from the Russian threat.

    Marco Rubio Volodymyr Zelenskyy Munich
    Rubio Münxendə Zelenski ilə görüşməyi planlaşdırır
    Рубио планирует встретиться с Зеленским в Мюнхене

    Latest News

    10:39

    Oil prices fall as tensions between US, Iran, Venezuela ease

    Energy
    10:35

    S. Korean navy chief removed from duty over alleged role in Yoon martial law episode

    Other countries
    10:29

    Britain's top civil servant resigns

    Other countries
    10:08

    Russia's foreign debt exceeds $60 billion

    Region
    10:05

    Azeri Light price falls 3% to $70 per barrel

    Energy
    09:58

    Reuters: Saudi-backed Midad signs term sheet with Lukoil for sanctioned assets

    Energy
    09:48

    US aircraft carrier to be sent to Middle East from Venezuela, officials say

    Other countries
    09:38

    Rubio to meet Zelenskyy in Munich

    Other countries
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed