Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated in an interview with NBC that the US has failed to disrupt the Iranian political system, Report informs.

The foreign minister noted that Washington failed to achieve its primary goal – a quick victory.

"The system is working; new commanders have been appointed to replace those who died, and a new Supreme Leader will soon be in place. Everything is fine," Araghchi said.

He expressed the opinion that Iran "has learned many lessons" from the US and Israeli attacks in June 2025.

"Now they're talking about Plan B, which I think will be an even greater failure for them," Araghchi added.