Israel's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced that the IDF eliminated the head of Hezbollah's fire array, Zeid Ali Jumaa, responsible for managing Hezbollah's firepower in Lebanon, Report informs via Ynet.

Zamir said his nickname was "Fidaa."

The IDF noted that by virtue of his position, he was responsible for launching thousands of rockets, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward the State of Israel from Lebanese territory.

He was the commander who led the anti-tank attack in which Givati fighters Yochai (Jocha) Klangel and Sgt. Maj. Dor Chaim Nini were killed.