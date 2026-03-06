Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 12:32
    Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), met with the management and staff of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), the CBA wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During the meeting, CIB officials presented the bureau's results for the past year and outlined efforts to improve the effectiveness of compulsory insurance mechanisms, strengthen the resilience of the insurance market and increase transparency.

    Governor Kazimov also shared recommendations with CIB leadership on expanding the institution"s analytical and technological infrastructure and improving the quality and fairness of consumer protection," reads the post.

    AMB sədri İSB-yə texnoloji infrastrukturun genişləndirilməsini tövsiyə edib

    CBA recommends Compulsory Insurance Bureau to expand tech infrastructure

