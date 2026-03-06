The Hungarian Embassy in Baku has called yesterday's Iranian drone strikes on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan an unacceptable security violation, Report informs.

"The Embassy of Hungary strongly condemns the attacks against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This unacceptable violation of Azerbaijan's security, sovereignty and the international law undermines regional stability. Hungary stands in solidarity with the Azerbaijani government and the Azerbaijani people. We wish the victims a quick recovery," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

On March 5, unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran attacked targets in Nakhchivan. One drone crashed into the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, and the second crashed near a school in Shakarabad village. Four civilians were injured in the airport attack. Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. Azerbaijan stated that it reserves the right to retaliate.