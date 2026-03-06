Baku court sets March 18 trial in embassy terror plot case

A preparatory court hearing was held in the case of Ilgar Guliyev, Amin Piriyev, and Elvin Alizada, accused of plotting a terrorist attack against a foreign state's embassy in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

During the proceedings held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes presided over by Judge Babek Panahov, the personal data of the accused were verified.

The court decided to schedule the case for trial. The hearing on the case has been set for March 18.

During operational-investigative measures carried out by the State Security Service (SSS), reasonable suspicions arose that Azerbaijani citizens - Ilgar Guliyev (born in 2000), nicknamed "Abu Zar al-Muhajir," Amin Piriyev (born in 2005), nicknamed "Abdurashid," and Elvin Alizade (born in 2005), nicknamed "Abdurrahman al-Azeri" - were preparing a terrorist attack on a foreign state's embassy in Baku on the grounds of religious hatred.

The said individuals, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with members of the armed group "Wilayat Khorasan" of the terrorist organization ISIS, obtained objects used as weapons to carry out a terrorist attack on a foreign state's embassy in Azerbaijan and were detained by SSS officers as they approached the location of the diplomatic mission.

Based on these facts, Ilgar Guliyev, Amin Piriyev, and Elvin Alizada were charged under Articles 28, 214.2.1, 28, 214.2.3, and 28, 214.2.6 (preparation of terrorism on the grounds of religious hatred by a group of persons who had previously participated in a conspiracy, using objects employed as weapons) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the court ruled to impose a preventive measure of detention against them.