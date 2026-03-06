Bodies of Americans killed in Middle East to be returned to US tomorrow
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 12:02
The bodies of six American service members killed in the current conflict in the Middle East will be returned to the US on March 7, Report informs via NBC News.
The special flight will arrive at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. All of the deceased served in a unit stationed in Iowa.
According to a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), six American service members were killed in the military operations in the Middle East as a result of Iran's initial retaliatory strikes. A total of 50,000 American troops are participating in the operation against Iran.
