Azerbaijan, US company discuss AI cooperation

Azerbaijan and the US company ScaleAI have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of the AI ecosystem in the country, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on X, Report informs.

The discussions took place during the minister's visit to the UK, in a meeting with the company's representatives.

Nabiyev also noted that exchange of views was held on scaling AI projects in the short and long term, developing local talent, and building ecosystem partnerships.