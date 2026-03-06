Azerbaijan, US company discuss AI cooperation
ICT
- 06 March, 2026
- 12:11
Azerbaijan and the US company ScaleAI have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of the AI ecosystem in the country, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on X, Report informs.
The discussions took place during the minister's visit to the UK, in a meeting with the company's representatives.
Nabiyev also noted that exchange of views was held on scaling AI projects in the short and long term, developing local talent, and building ecosystem partnerships.
Latest News
12:49
IOFS Director General meets with TURKPA Secretary GeneralForeign policy
12:47
Hungary calls Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan unacceptable security violationForeign policy
12:39
Baku court sets March 18 trial in embassy terror plot caseIncident
12:32
Photo
CBA recommends Compulsory Insurance Bureau to expand tech infrastructureFinance
12:23
Red Crescent Society says over 3,600 civilian properties damaged in IranRegion
12:15
Photo
Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Moldova ink consultation planForeign policy
12:11
Azerbaijan, US company discuss AI cooperationICT
12:02
Bodies of Americans killed in Middle East to be returned to US tomorrowOther countries
12:01