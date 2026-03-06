Azerbaijan, US company discuss AI cooperation

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ICT
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 12:11
    Azerbaijan and the US company ScaleAI have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of the AI ecosystem in the country, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on X, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during the minister's visit to the UK, in a meeting with the company's representatives.

    Nabiyev also noted that exchange of views was held on scaling AI projects in the short and long term, developing local talent, and building ecosystem partnerships.

    Azərbaycan ABŞ şirkəti ilə süni intellektin tətbiqi üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил сотрудничество с американской компанией в области применения ИИ

