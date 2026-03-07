Türkiye considering deployment of F-16s to Northern Cyprus
07 March, 2026
Türkiye is considering the deployment of F-16 aircraft to Northern Cyprus, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Saturday, Report informs via Reuters.
The person said such a move was one of the steps being considered amid the phased planning underway to ensure the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as conflict spreads in the region.
