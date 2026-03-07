Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Türkiye considering deployment of F-16s to Northern Cyprus

    Region
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 17:25
    Türkiye considering deployment of F-16s to Northern Cyprus

    Türkiye is considering ​the deployment of ‌F-16 aircraft to Northern Cyprus, a Turkish ​defence ministry ​source said on ⁠Saturday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The person said ​such a ​move was one of the steps being ​considered amid ​the phased planning underway ‌to ⁠ensure the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as ​conflict ⁠spreads in the region.

    Türkiyə Şimali Kiprə "F-16" göndərilməsini müzakirə edir
    Турция рассматривает возможность размещения F-16 в Северном Кипре

