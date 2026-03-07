Türkiye considering deployment of F-16s to Northern Cyprus

Türkiye is considering ​the deployment of ‌F-16 aircraft to Northern Cyprus, a Turkish ​defence ministry ​source said on ⁠Saturday, Report informs via Reuters.

The person said ​such a ​move was one of the steps being ​considered amid ​the phased planning underway ‌to ⁠ensure the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as ​conflict ⁠spreads in the region.