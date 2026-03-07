Heavy rains and flooding kills at least 23 in Nairobi

At least 23 people have been killed in Nairobi after heavy rain overnight caused severe flooding in Kenya's capital city, Report informs via BBC.

Police said about 30 people had been rescued but many others drowned after being swept into rivers - some have been electrocuted.

Kenya's military has been deployed to help people trapped inside their cars, as police described widespread damage to properties as well as road closures.

Several flights bound for Nairobi Airport had to be cancelled or diverted to the coastal city of Mombasa.

"The torrential rains have led to significant flooding, unfortunately resulting in 23 fatalities so far, the destruction of property, road closures, and the displacement of residents," police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Kenyan authorities advised residents to avoid flooded streets and drainage channels while emergency responders assisted stranded motorists and pedestrians.

Earlier, the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of prolonged heavy rainfall, cautioning about urban flooding, poor visibility.

River levels are expected to rise through to March 9.

Nairobi, along with regions such as the Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, and the coastal areas, remains under heightened alert for peak rainfall in the coming days, it added.

Last year, hundreds of Kenyans were killed after heavy rains caused severe flooding and landslides across the country and neighboring Tanzania.