Jeyhun Bayramov mulls Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan with OTS Sec.-Gen.
Foreign policy
- 07 March, 2026
- 17:19
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The regional security situation was emphasized during the discussions, as well as the importance of further strengthening coordination between Turkic states and developing practical cooperation.
An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held today in Istanbul.
