Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    MFA: About 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens applied for evacuation from Middle East

    Domestic policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 17:04
    MFA: About 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens applied for evacuation from Middle East

    Approximately 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens have requested evacuation from their diplomatic missions in the Middle East following the closure of airspace in most countries in the region amid ongoing military escalation, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The ministry emphasized that after the closure of airspace in the Persian Gulf countries, measures were immediately initiated to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens. At the government's direction, Azerbaijani diplomatic missions have begun registering citizens wishing to leave their host countries.

    According to preliminary data, approximately 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens have submitted requests for evacuation in five countries:

    - United Arab Emirates - 490

    - Saudi Arabia - 220

    - Qatar - 200

    - Bahrain - 23

    - Kuwait - 26

    One of the main evacuation destinations was the UAE, a popular tourist destination for Azerbaijani citizens. In particular, following negotiations between the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai and FlyDubai, following the partial reopening of airspace, flights were organized between Dubai and Baku. Between March 3 and 5, as many as 755 Azerbaijani citizens returned to Azerbaijan on these flights.

    UAE airspace is currently closed again, and additional planning is underway to repatriate the remaining citizens.

    Saudi Arabia became another key evacuation destination. On March 4, a special AZAL flight evacuated 193 Azerbaijani citizens, along with nine Georgian citizens and five Russian citizens of Azerbaijani descent, bringing the total number of evacuees to 207.

    In addition, Azerbaijani citizens in Qatar, Bahrain, and other cities in Saudi Arabia were transported to Jeddah on buses organized by diplomatic missions. On March 7, an additional 203 people, including two Russian citizens and one Georgian citizen of Azerbaijani descent, were evacuated on a Jeddah-Baku flight.

    The Cabinet of Ministers' task force has decided to allow Azerbaijani citizens in Iran to return to the country unhindered by land. Approximately 300 Azerbaijani citizens have already crossed the border and returned home.

    "Azerbaijan continues to closely monitor the situation in the region and is taking the necessary measures to evacuate its citizens," the Foreign Ministry added.

    Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    XİN: Yaxın Şərqdə qalan Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarının ölkəyə qaytarılması üçün zəruri planlaşdırma işləri aparılır
    МИД: Около 1000 граждан Азербайджана подали заявки на эвакуацию из Ближнего Востока

    Latest News

    17:53

    Ilham Aliyev grateful to Albanian President for his resolute stance

    Foreign policy
    17:45

    Bayramov, Saidov mull regional developments on sidelines of OTS ministerial meeting

    Foreign policy
    17:38

    Heavy rains and flooding kills at least 23 in Nairobi

    Other countries
    17:25

    Türkiye considering deployment of F-16s to Northern Cyprus

    Region
    17:19

    Jeyhun Bayramov mulls Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan with OTS Sec.-Gen.

    Foreign policy
    17:04

    MFA: About 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens applied for evacuation from Middle East

    Domestic policy
    16:45

    Vucic: Serbia to launch drone production in April

    Other countries
    16:35

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    16:28

    Austrian envoy: 'We'll stay in Azerbaijan until military operations in Iran end'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed