MFA: About 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens applied for evacuation from Middle East

Approximately 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens have requested evacuation from their diplomatic missions in the Middle East following the closure of airspace in most countries in the region amid ongoing military escalation, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry emphasized that after the closure of airspace in the Persian Gulf countries, measures were immediately initiated to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens. At the government's direction, Azerbaijani diplomatic missions have begun registering citizens wishing to leave their host countries.

According to preliminary data, approximately 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens have submitted requests for evacuation in five countries:

- United Arab Emirates - 490

- Saudi Arabia - 220

- Qatar - 200

- Bahrain - 23

- Kuwait - 26

One of the main evacuation destinations was the UAE, a popular tourist destination for Azerbaijani citizens. In particular, following negotiations between the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai and FlyDubai, following the partial reopening of airspace, flights were organized between Dubai and Baku. Between March 3 and 5, as many as 755 Azerbaijani citizens returned to Azerbaijan on these flights.

UAE airspace is currently closed again, and additional planning is underway to repatriate the remaining citizens.

Saudi Arabia became another key evacuation destination. On March 4, a special AZAL flight evacuated 193 Azerbaijani citizens, along with nine Georgian citizens and five Russian citizens of Azerbaijani descent, bringing the total number of evacuees to 207.

In addition, Azerbaijani citizens in Qatar, Bahrain, and other cities in Saudi Arabia were transported to Jeddah on buses organized by diplomatic missions. On March 7, an additional 203 people, including two Russian citizens and one Georgian citizen of Azerbaijani descent, were evacuated on a Jeddah-Baku flight.

The Cabinet of Ministers' task force has decided to allow Azerbaijani citizens in Iran to return to the country unhindered by land. Approximately 300 Azerbaijani citizens have already crossed the border and returned home.

"Azerbaijan continues to closely monitor the situation in the region and is taking the necessary measures to evacuate its citizens," the Foreign Ministry added.