MPs from Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party sharply condemned Iran's drone attack against Azerbaijan on March 5.

Speaking to Report, the deputies called the strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan territory an outright provocation threatening regional security and the peaceful lives of citizens.

MP Volodymyr Kreidenko noted that this style is all too familiar and painful for Ukrainians, as they experience the consequences of the use of similar weapons on themselves every day:

"That is precisely why no one understands the danger posed by such actions better than we do. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles to strike a sovereign state is an absolutely unacceptable act of aggression with no justification whatsoever."

He said he expressed his sincere support and solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan:

"I wish a speedy recovery to the affected citizens and call on the international community to give a clear assessment of these actions and do everything possible to prevent the destabilization. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Azerbaijani friends in the defense of peace and security."

Another deputy from the ruling party, Valeriy Koliukh, noted that this time Iran struck a country that has consistently adhered to neutrality - Azerbaijan:

"The use of unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has effectively created a direct threat to the lives, health, and safety of peaceful residents.

I am seriously concerned about the attempts to draw the South Caucasus into yet another conflict. This is already an extremely sensitive region. The international community must not leave such strikes without a proper assessment."

At the same time, Koliukh emphasized that Azerbaijan possesses one of the most combat-capable Armed Forces in the region, equipped with modern weapons:

"I am confident that the country is capable of defending its sovereignty. Ukraine, for its part, has accumulated significant practical experience in combating Iranian UAVs and is ready to share its experience if the need arises."