Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Moldova ink consultation plan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 12:15
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popșoi signed the Plan of Consultations between their ministries for 2026–2027, Report informs.
Azerbaijan MFA said on X that the signing of the document reaffirms "the commitment to strengthen political dialogue, deepen bilateral cooperation, and advance the Azerbaijan–Moldova partnership."
