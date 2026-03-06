Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Moldova ink consultation plan

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popșoi signed the Plan of Consultations between their ministries for 2026–2027, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan MFA said on X that the signing of the document reaffirms "the commitment to strengthen political dialogue, deepen bilateral cooperation, and advance the Azerbaijan–Moldova partnership."

    Azərbaycan və Moldova XİN-ləri arasında Məsləhətləşmələr Planı imzalanıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Азербайджан и Молдова подписали План межмидовских консультаций до 2028 года

