IOFS Director General meets with TURKPA Secretary General

The Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), Ambassador Berik Aryn, paid a courtesy visit to the TURKPA Secretary General, Ambassador Ramil Hasan, as part of his official visit to Baku, Report informs, citing the TURKPA.

During the meeting, the parties held an extensive exchange of views on the long-standing cooperation between the two organizations. Particular attention was also given to the projects implemented by TURKPA within the framework of the current Chairmanship of Kazakhstan to the organization. The possible participation of professional experts from the IOFS in the work of TURKPA's Standing Commissions was also specifically highlighted. The possible participation of professional experts from the IOFS in the work of the Permanent Commissions of TURKPA was also specifically highlighted.

The parties also touched upon the issue of the active participation of the Members of Parliaments of the TURKPA Member States in the activities of the IOFS. It was noted that such engagement serves the common interests of both organizations and provides an opportunity to further strengthen mutual cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Secretary General Talgat Aduov and Public Relations Officer Fidan Majidli on behalf of TURKPA, as well as Bilateral Affairs Officer of the IOFS Baglan Naribek.