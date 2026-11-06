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    US Democrats target tariffs on Canadian goods in push to revise Trump trade policy

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    • 06 November, 2026
    • 09:34
    US Democrats target tariffs on Canadian goods in push to revise Trump trade policy

    US Democrats plan to make repealing tariffs on Canadian goods their first priority in a push to overhaul President Donald Trump's trade policy, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said.

    Report, citing The Wall Street Journal, says Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, has discussed drafting legislation with colleagues and sees broad support among lawmakers for lifting the tariffs.

    The Journal wrote that Democrats plan to advance the measure after taking control of the Senate Finance Committee in January 2027. The proposal also has support from some Republicans, and the issue is particularly relevant to states that border Canada, including Michigan, Maine, and Alaska.

    The bill could need 60 votes to overcome a Senate filibuster. If Trump vetoes it, Congress would need a two-thirds vote in each chamber to override him, so a Democratic majority alone would not guarantee repeal.

    US tariffs Canada Democratic Party
    Demokratlar Kanada mallarına qoyulan rüsumları ləğv etmək istəyirlər
    Демократы намерены добиться отмены пошлин Трампа на канадские товары
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