    IDF completes 26th wave of attacks on southern suburbs of Beirut

    • 06 March, 2026
    • 11:20
    IDF completes 26th wave of attacks on southern suburbs of Beirut

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have completed the 26th wave of strikes on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh, hitting a Hezbollah command center and a drone depot, the IDF Spokesperson's Office said in a statement, Report informs.

    "As many as 26 waves of strikes in the Dahieh area since the start of the operation: The IDF struck overnight Hezbollah command centers and multi-story structures.

    Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, completed a broad-scale wave of strikes in Beirut against Hezbollah infrastructure.

    As part of the strikes, an executive council's command center and a facility storing UAVs utilized by Hezbollah for conducting attacks against the State of Israel were struck.

    The command centers were intended to be used by Hezbollah to advance and carry out numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," reads the statement.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Hezbollah airstrikes
