    Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire

    Energy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 11:09
    Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire

    Azerbaijan and Côte d'Ivoire have discussed cooperation prospects in the energy sector, including the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas sector, Report informs, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf visited the city of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire. Within the framework of the visit of a delegation consisting of representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and SOCAR, a number of meetings were held with high-ranking officials of Côte d'Ivoire's MFA and energy sector. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan was represented during the visit by Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and accompanying staff.

    During the meetings with the leadership of Côte d'Ivoire's Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, the Ministry's General Directorate for Hydrocarbons, as well as PetroCI, the national oil company of Côte d'Ivoire, cooperation prospects in the energy sector between the two countries were discussed, including the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas sector, investment opportunities, and energy security issues.

    During the meetings, an extensive exchange of views was held on behalf of SOCAR regarding the acquisition of a 10% stake in the Baleine oil and gas field development project, including the project's development phases, production capabilities, logistics, and commercial matters. The strategic importance of the project was emphasized in terms of expanding SOCAR's operational geography in Africa and strengthening its position in international energy markets.

    Côte d'Ivoire Azerbaijan SOCAR Rovshan Najaf Yalchin Rafiyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Kot-d'İvuar ilə enerji sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Кот-д'Ивуар обсудили энергетическое сотрудничество

