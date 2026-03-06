Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 10:54
    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Italian Ambassador to Iran Paola Amadei and seven diplomatic mission staff members have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The evacuation took place through the Astara state border crossing.

    Two civilians were also evacuated with them.

    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Italy Azerbaijan evacuation
    Photo
    İtaliyanın İrandakı səfirliyinin əməkdaşları Azərbaycan vasitəsilə təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Итальянские дипломаты эвакуированы из Ирана в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    11:20

    IDF completes 26th wave of attacks on southern suburbs of Beirut

    Other countries
    11:14

    Katz speaks on plans to prepare operation against Iran

    Other countries
    11:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire

    Energy
    11:00

    Hezbollah's fire array chief eliminated in Beirut

    Other countries
    10:54
    Photo

    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    10:53

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel

    Energy
    10:47

    Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry says 3 Iranian drones destroyed

    Other countries
    10:39

    Araghchi believes US failed to disrupt Iran's political system

    Region
    10:36

    Trump says major portion of Iran's missile potential gone

    Other countries
    All News Feed