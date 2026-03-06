Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel

Oil prices fell after a strong rally the previous day, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of May Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $84.64 per barrel, down $0.77 (0.9%) from the previous session's close.

WTI crude oil futures for April in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell $0.98 (1.21%) to $80.03 per barrel.

Since the start of the week, Brent has risen by approximately 18%, while WTI has risen more than 20% amid the sharp escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran.