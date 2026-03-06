Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel
Energy
- 06 March, 2026
- 10:53
Oil prices fell after a strong rally the previous day, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of May Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $84.64 per barrel, down $0.77 (0.9%) from the previous session's close.
WTI crude oil futures for April in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell $0.98 (1.21%) to $80.03 per barrel.
Since the start of the week, Brent has risen by approximately 18%, while WTI has risen more than 20% amid the sharp escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran.
