    Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel

    Energy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 10:53
    Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel

    Oil prices fell after a strong rally the previous day, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of May Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $84.64 per barrel, down $0.77 (0.9%) from the previous session's close.

    WTI crude oil futures for April in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell $0.98 (1.21%) to $80.03 per barrel.

    Since the start of the week, Brent has risen by approximately 18%, while WTI has risen more than 20% amid the sharp escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran.

    oil prices Brent crude WTI futures
    Нефть марки Brent подешевела до $84,6 за баррель

